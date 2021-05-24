Record Breaking Storm Finally Moving Away

A wild storm producing record snow, cold and rain is finally on the move. Feet of snow fell in the mountains, some of the lower elevations had more than a foot, inches of rain fell across the lower elevations, and recently strong wind howled across the state. While the majority of Montana was in some level of drought heading into the storm, significant precipitation will likely result in some areas being removed from drought. Eastern Montana was under extreme drought, but that area of the state saw between 0.50" to 3.00". Most of central and western Montana had between 1.00" to 4.00". Besides the precipitation, record cold was felt from Thursday through Sunday. The storm slowly pulled away on Monday, leaving showers and a lot of wind in its wake. Tuesday will be windy over the plains with scattered showers up north, as the last remnants of the storm hit the state. A new low pressure will move toward southwest Montana with afternoon showers and thunderstorms there. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Wednesday will be a rainy, stormy day for most of the state. Highs will be much cooler, in the 40s and 50s with the clouds and rain. Snow will be confined to the mountains above about 7000'. Thursday will be a drier and warmer day with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s. A cold front will move through on Friday with a few isolated showers, the chance for strong thunderstorms in eastern Montana, cooler temperatures and stronger wind. Highs will dip down into the 50s and 60s once again. This weekend is the Memorial Day Holiday, also the unofficial start to summer. It seems that almost every Memorial Day Weekend is stormy here in Montana. That will NOT be the case this year. The extended weekend is likely going to be sunny, dry and warm for virtually the entire state.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist