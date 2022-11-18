Record Cold Airmass Eases Up

Brrr! November has been very, very cold so far with record lows recently. However, this airmass is already showing signs that it is warming. A chinook wind is developing which will push temperatures above the freezing point across some of the plains this weekend. A strong high pressure centered over the western valleys will create valley inversions, trapping cold air and also create air stagnation at times. This weekend will be mostly sunny with moderating temperatures into the 20s and 30s for most areas. A strong wind will blow across the plains and passes. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures will rise into the 30s and 40s, almost average. Next week is Thanksgiving, and right now there does not appear to be any large storm that would affect travelers at the beginning of the holiday here in Montana. A front will bring some snow showers and wind on Tuesday night into Wednesday, but this will not be a significant storm. Temperatures look close to average but there will be a pretty strong wind over the plains and along the Continental Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front. Thanksgiving itself looks quiet, partly cloudy, with wind across the plains and highs in the 30s and 40s. A high pressure will push in for the holiday weekend with continued dry conditions, seasonable temperatures and wind mainly across the plains.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist