Record Cold Following Record Snow

Temperatures will drop to record lows for parts of Montana, with some areas falling below 0 on the final weekend of October. Dropping below 0 isn't that unusual in the middle of winter, but the end of October is a little early. The snowstorm that set a record amount of accumulation for many areas will set the stages for cold overnight temperatures. With a thick blanket of snow on the ground, now a high pressure will move in. This is a setup for great radiational cooling conditions, allowing temperatures to fall to near record lows in the -0s and 0s. Some of the normally colder locations will drop into the -10s. While the storm moves away for the weekend, we're not out of the woods yet. Wind woes will come later in the weekend. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with light wind in the valleys, but a 10-20mph wind will blow snow along the Rocky Mountain Front out across the north-central part of the state including Great Falls. Highs will still be well below average in the 20s to around 30. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the 20s to around 30. Wind will be calm in the valleys but continue to gust up along the Rocky Mountain Front and out across north-central Montana into northeast Montana. Blowing snow will likely be an issue in these locations and people may have to plow and shovel again for some areas across the plains. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with slightly warmer temperatures in the 30s. The wind will be light or calm in the valleys like Helena, but blowing snow will be a problem up on the Continental Divide, off the Rocky Mountain Front and out across central Montana. Halloween is Tuesday and warmer temperatures will move in. Highs should reach the 40s for most. While temperatures may not be frigid for trick or treating, plan on the snow on the ground sticking around.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist