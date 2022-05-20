Record Cold & Showers This Weekend

Welcome to the weekend! That was some storm with the wind, snow, rain, thunderstorms, and the moisture was very welcomed. There will still be some showers scattered about the state this weekend, but it will not be as bad as Friday. Something to watch over the next few nights will be cold overnight lows that will be very close to records by Saturday and Sunday mornings. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 20s and low 30s. Some areas in the mountains may even dip into the 10s. If you already planted your garden, you may want to cover it up with a cotton sheet both nights. Saturday will have mixed rain and snow showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be slightly warmer in the 50s for the lower elevations, but still in the 30s and 40s in the higher terrain. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers over southwestern Montana, with partly cloudy skies for central and eastern areas. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Warmer temperatures in the 60s and low 70s will return for Monday. A bigger warmup is likely late next week with temperatures rising into the 70s and 80s. However, this will not last as more wet weather is likely Memorial Day Weekend. Sunday and Monday look especially stormy with rain, thunderstorms and lowering snow levels.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

