Record Cold to Moderate

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY continues tonight into Thursday morning for most of the state east of the Continental Divide.

Not only was it record cold but it was one of the coldest nights in years for many places in Montana. We've bottomed out as temperatures will gradually warm over the next several days. However, it still is very cold and wind chill values will still be dangerous through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Through the overnight, clouds will increase which will limit how far temperatures will fall tonight. Many areas will be 10-20 degrees warmer, but still see lows drop below 0. Thursday will be slightly warmer with highs in

the 10s and 20s. Skies will be partly cloudy east but cloudy west with a few snow showers. The mountains could see a couple inches with a coating up to an inch in the lower elevations. Friday will be mostly sunny but windy and cold, with highs in the 20s to around 30. Temperatures will start to warm for Saturday with highs breaking the freezing point for a change and skies will be mostly sunny. It will be windy on the Divide and over the plains. Sunday will be partly cloudy with warmer temperatures in the 40s to around 50. The warmup continues for Monday with some areas reaching the lower to mid 50s. The first few days of March look active with several storms lined up along with colder air, so there will likely be additional snow.

Stay warm.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist