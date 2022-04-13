Record Cold With More Snow Coming

A BLIZZARD WARNING is still in effect for eastern Montana.

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for parts of eastern Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for parts of eastern Montana.

The big, spring snowstorm continues to affect the state with snow, wind and cold temperatures. For the most part, snow has tapered off with the exception of far eastern Montana where another few inches may accumulate. The entire state is cold. Tuesday and Wednesday had many record cold high temperatures and record cold low temperatures. Unusual cold will continue into the weekend. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated snow showers. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. A weak area of low pressure will move into southwest Montana with light snow late in the day. Some of this snow will move across the Continental Divide overnight into Friday morning. Friday will become partly cloudy with a few snow showers over the mountains mainly. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Easter Weekend will have continued cold and snowy weather. Another storm system will spread snow from west to east across the state on Saturday. Snow should continue Saturday night into Easter Sunday morning. Several inches are possible. Snow will stop and the clouds should break up through the morning into the afternoon. Highs will warm into the 30s and 40s. Sorry folks, some Easter Egg hunts may need to be indoors. The day will improve weatherwise through the afternoon. Yet another storm is possible toward Tuesday. A mix of rain and snow will bring even more beneficial moisture.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist