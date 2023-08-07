Record Cool, Wet Weekend

An AIR QUALITY ALERT continues for the Flathead Valley and West Glacier area.

The first weekend of August 2023 broke records for being cool and wet, feeling more like a weekend in spring than summer. Rain fell on most of the wildfires, slowing growth. Cool temperatures and higher humidity helped firefighters get a handle on many of the fires. Containment numbers went up but most fires had little to no growth through the weekend. Wet weather will dry up this week with warmer temperatures and stronger wind. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a few isolated thunderstorms. Most areas will not see rain. Highs will be warmer in the 70s and low 80s. Wednesday will be a bit windy as a front approaches, triggering scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Behind the front on Thursday will be windy and warm with highs in the 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny. Friday will be a sunny day with highs in the 80s to around 90, back closer to average. This coming weekend will be different than last weekend. It will be warm, dry and sunny. Highs will top out in the 80s and 90s. Temperatures early next week could briefly heat up into the mid and upper 90s for some areas. Summer is not over with yet.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorlogist

