Record Highs Are Broken Records

Another early February day, another day with record breaking warmth for parts of Montana. Most of Montana had highs in the 50s, 60s and even the low 70s. Great Falls had a high of 70 degrees, which is only the third time in history that a temperature of 70 was recorded in the month of February. The warmth will continue into the weekend. Friday will be ever so slightly cooler under mostly sunny skies, afternoon temperatures will still reach the 50s and 60s. The start of the weekend will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s. Sunday is when changes will start to happen. Clouds will increase and highs will only be in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday bringing a chance for rain and snow and falling temperatures. Highs will be much colder on Monday, in the 30s and 40s with some areas of snow. Several inches will accumulate in the mountains with a few inches possible in the lower elevations. The pattern looks to stay more active and colder in Montana and the West through the middle of February at least.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist