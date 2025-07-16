Record Rain & Cold for July

An impressive storm has moved out but only after delivering record cold temperatures and rainfall across much of the state. Very unusual for July, this storm had a big impact on the state and was helpful in temporarily slowing fire danger. This time of year, Montana and the Northern Hemisphere is entering the climatological peak heat of summer but this storm had other plans. The storm system is moving out but cooler than normal temperatures will linger. Thursday will be a bit warmer for most of the state with highs reaching the 70s and 80s. It will be cooler with a few thunderstorms up on the Hi-Line but most of the state will be dry. Friday will be a pleasant mid summer day with highs in the 70s and 80s, and a few isolated thunderstorms could develop around Helena and Lewistown late in the day. This weekend will be more like typical summer. Saturday will be warm and windy with highs in the 80s and low 90s. A few strong storms are possible over far eastern Montana. Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in the 70s and 80s and wind gusting to 25mph. A few isolated thunderstorm are possible late in the day. Early next week another July cooldown is likely with a good chance at moisture. Monday will turn mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be back down in the 70s and 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be mostly cloudy, cool, with widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist