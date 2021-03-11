Record Snow for the Central Rockies

A record breaking storm will hammer Wyoming and Colorado with incredible snow, and leave Montana rather unscathed. Cheyenne, Wyoming is forecasted to see 44" of snow. Estes Park, Colorado is forecasted to have 91"! Travel on interstate 25 through Wyoming and Colorado could be shut down. Keep that in mind if you planned to travel in that direction. This storm will be a slow mover and will remain to the south of Montana through the weekend. High pressure will remain over Montana with warmer temperatures and mainly sunny skies. The real warm-up begins on Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Skies will be sunny and the wind will be light except for north central areas where gusts could top out around 20mph. The entire weekend will be sunny and warm with highs in the 40s and 50s. The next day of unsettled weather could be late Monday into Tuesday as a few snow showers, wind and cooler temperatures move throughout the state.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

PS - Don't forget this weekend that Daylight Saving Time goes into effect on Saturday night. Spring forward!

