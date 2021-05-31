Record Warmth on the Way

June will start off very warm with record highs possible later in the week. The warming trend that began over Memorial Day Weekend will continue this week. A ridge of high pressure will send the jet stream to the north of Montana. This will allow the Treasure State as well as most of the West to see above average temperatures. Widespread record highs are likely for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will incrementally increase over the next few days. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wednesday will be sunny and turning hot with highs in the 80s and low 90s. The heat will peak on Thursday as most of Montana will have highs in the 90. A few areas on the Hi-Line and eastern Montana could hit 100! Numerous record highs are possible on Thursday. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible late in the day over the western mountains to around the Helena area. Friday will be another hot day with a chance at a few record highs, but more numerous thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon and evening. The weekend will turn windy and gradually cooler, with highs in the 70s and 80s on Saturday. Sunday will be cooler with 60s and 70s for highs.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist