Refuse to lose

Brief ridge boosts temperature hopes above 80
Posted at 8:03 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 10:03:30-04

A ridge pushed into Montana overnight into Wednesday morning. The high pressure system fueling this ridge will allow for a great opportunity to enjoy Montana's unique outdoor beauty. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm to 70 or above in many areas. Comfortable conditions will continue into early Thursday afternoon before a digging trough begins to destroy the ridge. Around noon Thursday, multiple areas in Montana should see temperatures above 80. Following the mid-day high temperatures and sunshine Thursday, a cold front also moves in from the west, assisting the trough in making quick work of the high temperatures. Moisture will be plentiful into the weekend, continuing into next week. To accompany repeated bouts of moisture, temperatures will be below average next week. Remember to knock out preparatory tasks for fire season during the few mostly sunny days with no smoke or dangerous heat while you still can. Also, bears have begun waking up across Montana and sightings are on the rise across the state. Be careful, as a large percentage of these animals is hungry; and it goes without saying that it'd be unfortunate for any one of us to appear as food. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.
Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -

