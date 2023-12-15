Remaining high & dry through the weekend!

A ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the Treasure State bringing us mild and dry conditions as we march forward towards the holiday weekend.

This weather pattern is the main contributing factor towards inversions that are developing in the intermountain valleys of western Montana. We're looking at reduced air quality, cooler temperatures and fog development through the weekend. An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect for several counties in NW MT and central Idaho through Monday.

Breezy conditions will pick up tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front with wind speeds up to 30mph on Saturday. Conditions remain mild and dry through the weekend and into next week. Bust out those sunglasses -we're looking at partly cloudy skies for the next few days!

