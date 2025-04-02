Reports of Snow Totals up to 20", More to Come

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the mountains of central and southern Montana until Wednesday 6am.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of central, southern and western Montana until Wedneday 6am.

April Fools! A spring snowstorm is hitting parts of Montana hard with heavy, wet snow that's taken down trees and powerlines. The storm will continue tonight. Snow levels will lower again down to the valley floors and plains. With temperatures around 32 (freezing), the snow will be wet and heavy. More power outages and downed trees/branches are possible. The higher elevations of the Elkhorns, Little Belts, Big Belts, near York and Canyon Ferry could see more than 6" of additional snow. Snow could accumulate a few inches around Helena. Snow will gradually taper off through the early morning hours but more activity will occur on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers in the lower elevations and more snow showers for the mountains. A few isolated thunderstorms with heavy mixed rain and/or snow are possible. Highs will top out in the 30s and 40s. Any snow accumulation will be confined to the higher terrain. Thursday a cold front will move south from Canada with areas of light snow through the afternoon and evening. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s, well below normal. A light accumulation of a coating up to an inch is possible in the lower elevations with a few inches in in the mountains. Some mountain snow will continue Thursday night into Friday morning, but high pressure will move into the state on Friday pushing the storm out. Skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s. A big change is likely this weekend as sunshine and much warmer temperatures take over the state. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the 50s to near 60. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s. Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm. After this stormy stretch the first half of April looks warmer than normal.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist