Ridge Peaks At Noon

80s today, cooler/wet next week
Posted at 7:45 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 09:45:56-04

A high pressure fueled ridge that brought warmer temperatures and sunshine to Montana Wednesday will stick around for half of the day Thursday, which is long enough to allow some areas to possibly reach the mid 80s. A digging trough will break down that ridge through the afternoon hours, assisted by a cold front moving in from the west. Southwesterly winds will increase throughout the day; as will cloud cover. Atmospheric instability will rise through the afternoon hours, possibly enough to see a few lightning strikes or claps of thunder. Showery conditions continue into next week. By midweek next week temperatures across the state appear to be heading for below average. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.
- Trey Tonnessen -

