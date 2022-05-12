Right As Rain

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the East Glacier area and the Rocky Mountain Front for Friday.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Reservoir.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for areas west of the Continental Divide.

A mid-May rain storm delivers with a significant soaking for parts of the state, especially eastern Montana where more than 2" will fall when all is said and done. A strong area of low pressure will continue to put down moderate to heavy rain through tonight and Friday in eastern Montana. Central and western areas will have showers diminish but a new system will move in for Friday the 13th. This storm with limited moisture with mixed rain and snow showers in the lower elevations, and snow showers in the mountains. Highs will be back down in the 40s and 50s and the wind will be very gusty. The Rocky Mountain Front could have gusts up over 60mph. Most of the state will at least have wind gusts higher than 40mph. This weekend will get warmer with highs in the 60s on Saturday and the 70s on Sundays. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible on Saturday, but Sunday will be the "pick" day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and even warmer temperatures. A few more showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible on Monday. Highs in the 60s and 70s will continue through Tuesday. Late next week the weather looks cold and showery with lowering snow levels once again. It's possible by next weekend that snow may accumulate even in the lower elevations.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist