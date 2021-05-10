Right as Rain, a Dent in the Drought

Over the weekend, the biggest storm so far this year for some areas of Montana produced significant rain and snow. This much needed precipitation put a dent in widespread drought conditions. The drought has not been alleviated, but with more precipitation in the forecast there should be reason to exhale just a bit. Tuesday a weak low pressure will kick off scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. There will be more sunshine than recent days. Highs will still be below average, in the 50s to low 60s. That area of low pressure will move into eastern Montana on Wednesday with a few showers. Another area of low pressure will spread clouds into western Montana through the day, with scattered showers likely holding off until late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy for most of the state with a few showers up on the Hi-Line and across eastern Montana. The weather will remain active on Friday as yet another system will spread scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through most of the state. Highs will be held down in the 50s and 60s. There's good news for this weekend as temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s. There will be a few showers and isolated thunderstorms over and near the mountains on Saturday. Sunday should be dry and warmer.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist