Right As Rain, But Not A Washout

It's the beginning of Summer and Father's Day this weekend! Earlier this week Montana saw extreme heat and explosive wildfire growth before conditions settled down. More rain is likely this weekend that will really give our thirsty state a good drink, helping to take the edge off of the fire danger. Saturday will have increasing clouds with a few showers and thunderstorms around Glacier Park in the afternoon. A cold front will increase the wind across the state, so the fire danger will be elevated. Eastern Montana is under a RED FLAG WARNING into Saturday evening. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90, but northwestern Montana will top out in the 70s. Widespread rain will fall through Saturday night into Sunday morning. The heaviest will occur on the Rocky Mountain Front where more and 1.00" could fall. Areas around Great Falls could top 0.50". Elsewhere, a few 0.10"s could fall. The rain will generally be light and steady into Sunday morning. Rain and clouds will break up through the morning hours into the afternoon from north to south. After a beautiful rain, the sun should be out for most of the state by later Sunday making for a good ending to Father's Day. Highs will be cooler than average, in the 60s to around 70. Summer officially begins at 9:32pm, that's when the northern hemisphere will begin its tilt away from the sun for the next 6 months. Sunday evening should be beautiful across the state. The first week of summer will start out with sunshine and warming temperatures as highs reach the 80s to around 90 by Tuesday. A few thunderstorms will move through Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

Have a great weekend!

Happy Father's Day!

Happy Summer!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist