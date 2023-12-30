Ringing in 2024 with mostly mild weather ahead, some fog and precipitation possible

We are looking at a continued pattern of mild and mostly dry weather in Montana through the weekend, wrapping up 2024 on a continued dry spell.

Coastal storms are continuing to send shortwaves of low pressure inland which contributes to the development of fog in our intermountain valleys Saturday/Sunday. Some isolated flurries and light showers are also possible which may produce black ice. Stay safe on the roads this weekend, especially Saturday evening when some showers are set to develop in NW Montana.

Are you going out Sunday night to celebrate the end of 2023? Well bring a jacket...or several...it's going to be cold!! We're looking at around 29 degrees at midnight in Helena.

Next week low pressure moves in steadily dropping temperatures and bringing us a shot of moisture for the second week of 2024. Happy New Year!

