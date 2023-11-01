Roads Could Be Treacherous

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the valley locations of central and western Montana through Thursday morning.

Cold air trapped in the valley locations will lead to treacherous conditions on the roads as rain freezes on contact Thursday morning. I don't use that word to describe travel conditions lightly. This storm is coming from the Pacific as opposed to the arctic, so milder temperatures will produce mainly rain in the lower elevations with rising snow levels. A complicated atmosphere will produce some rain in the lower elevations that could freeze on contact with surface temperatures near 32. The recent inversions have trapped sub-freezing air in the valleys. Once this liquid rain hits the ground, it will freeze instantly in locations like Helena, Townsend, Lincoln and White Sulphur Springs. A little snow or ice could fall up on the Hi-line of north-central and northeast Montana later in the day. Other locations like Great Falls and Lewistown will have just plain old rain with temperatures staying above freezing the entire time. Eventually highs will reach the 40s in most locations, and most of Thursday will be dreary and damp. Precipitation will wind down later Thursday evening. Friday will be partly cloudy with a few lingering rain and snow showers. Once again a little snow and ice will fall up across northeast Montana. Highs will be in the 30s up there, 40s and 50s elsewhere. A stronger west wind should scour out any inversions as gusts reach 20-25mph. The first weekend of November will start quiet but it will not end that way. Another storm will approach later on Saturday with increasing clouds and afternoon showers in the lower elevations, snow showers up high. Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s. Sunday will be a little sloppy with a mix of rain and snow showers and partly cloudy skies. The weather over the next week or so will be more typical of the season. There will be snow in the mountains and rain or snow in the lower elevations. At this time no arctic air is expected.

Please be careful Thursday morning!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist