Rocking the Blocking Ridge of High Pressure

Posted at 5:43 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 19:43:06-05

It's the weekend and there are no watches, warnings or advisories when it comes to the weather. A ridge of high pressure has developed on the West Coast, and this will block both the storms and the cold from moving into Montana and most of the west. This weather pattern may continue through the end of January, meaning no arctic air or deep snowstorms are likely until February. The weekend will start off quiet with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s and 40s on Saturday. Some snow will clip northeast Montana on Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. The wind will be stronger over the plains. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, but a few places will hit 50 over the plains. The next storm will drag a cold front through for the start of next week and there will be widespread snow showers Monday. A light accumulation of a coating up to a couple inches will fall through Monday. High pressure will clear things out for Tuesday before another round of light snow showers is possible on Wednesday. As of now, nothing looks too severe with regards to snow or cold anytime soon. Toward the beginning of February it's looking much colder with more chances of light snow.

Have a great weekend.
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

