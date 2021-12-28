Roller coaster temperatures and a couple rounds of snow to end 2021

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for the Hi-Line until 11am Wednesday and a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the rest of central Montana until 11am Wednesday. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero are possible along the Hi-Line, while wind chills as low as 30 below zero are possible for the rest of central Montana. With wind chills this low, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 to 15 minutes.

It is going to be frigid again tonight as the temperatures are going to be in the -20s and -10s in north-central Montana and the -0s in south-central Montana. The good news though is that the temperatures are going to remain fairly stationary in a lot of locations tonight, and in some locations, the temperatures are actually going to get a little warmer as the night goes on. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with a couple isolated snow showers around, generally in the mountains.

For Tuesday, it is still going to be very cold, but it is going to be warmer than it was today as highs in many locations are going to be in the single digits and low to mid teens above zero. Some locations along the eastern part of the Hi-Line are going to have highs below zero though. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around in spots on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a few mountain snow showers around during the morning and afternoon.

As we head into Tuesday evening, some light to moderate snow will begin to develop in north-central Montana as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. This area of snow will then gradually trek southward through central Montana Tuesday night. We are then going to have decreasing clouds with some lingering morning snow showers around in south-central Montana on Wednesday. This is a light snow event, so not much snow accumulation is expected as most locations are going to receive less than 2 inches of new snow accumulation. This is still enough snow to create slippery road conditions though, so please be careful driving Tuesday evening, Tuesday night, and Wednesday morning.

Frigid temperatures are expected again Tuesday night as lows are going to be in the -10s and -0s. It is then going to be colder on Wednesday than it is going to be on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the -10s and -0s in north-central Montana and the 0s in south-central Montana.

After another frigid night Wednesday night, warmer temperatures are expected on Thursday as highs are going to be in the teens and low to mid 20s in a lot of locations. It is going to be breezy on Thursday though as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind is going to make it feel like it is in the single digits above and below zero for most of the day. There is also going to be some scattered snow around on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as another disturbance begins to pass through our area.

The roller coaster ride of temperatures continues on Friday as highs are going to be back in the single digits above and below zero. There is also going to be some scattered snow around on Friday, generally during the morning and generally in south-central Montana, as a disturbance leaves our area.

For New Year’s Eve night, make sure you bundle up and wear tons of layers if you are going to be heading to any outdoor festivities as the temperatures are going to be around or below zero as the clock strikes midnight. Luckily, dry conditions are expected for the entire night.

Much warmer temperatures are expected for the first few days of 2022 as highs on Saturday are going to be in the teens and low 20s, and highs on Sunday and Monday are going to be in the 20s and low 30s. It is also going to be windy/breezy for the first two days of the new year as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on New Year’s Day (Saturday), and partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.