Rollin The Dice

Cloud cover has built overnight across central and southwestern Montana. Due to this, temperature highs across the region won't quite reach what they did Tuesday, but will still be fairly comfortable hovering around 70 in Helena and Great Falls. Decently gusty winds should be present as Wednesday afternoon progresses. Thursday will be more calm on the wind side of things and our dry pattern will continue for most of the day. During the latter half of Thursday afternoon, a pacific pack of moisture will arrive alongside a cold front. This will begin a pattern of wet and cooling conditions that will continue for a few days, into next week; including Memorial Day. By Saturday night and into Sunday, populated areas across central/southwestern Montana could be seeing snow or a rain/snow mix while mountains will see notable snowfall accumulation. For most of the next few days, areas in eastern Montana like Jordan, Glendive, and Miles City will see steady to heavy rain. Temperatures will range from 15-25 degrees below average for this time of year; throughout the weekend and through Memorial Day. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

- Trey Tonnessen -