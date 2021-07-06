Watch
Rumbles and Rain for Wednesday

Posted at 5:42 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 20:27:30-04

There is a good chance of wetting rain, but storms will produce lightning strikes. Another low pressure will move toward the state on Wednesday, kicking off scattered showers and thunderstorms. The showers and storms will develop early in the afternoon across western Montana, marching through the state in the evening. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Thursday will be mainly dry, warm and breezy. West wind could gust up to 20-25mph, raising the fire danger. A wave of low pressure could bring more showers, thunderstorms, clouds and cooler temperatures for Thursday night and Friday. Friday's highs will be in the 70s and 80s with decreasing storms through the afternoon. This weekend will turn pretty hot as highs climb back into the mid and upper 90s. Sunday's wind will increase, and the fire danger will once again pick up. Fortunately the temperatures will drop back into the 70s and 80s next Monday. Some wildfire smoke may be visible from a large fire burning in north-central Idaho.

Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

