Running into Good Weather

June is off to a warm and dry start and that will continue into the weekend. The historic Governor's Cup Race is this Saturday and weather should be fairly pleasant for participants. Temperatures will not be too warm or too cold, it will be dry and the wind will be fairly light for the runners. Before the race, we've got Friday when a weak cold front will pass through the state cooling northern and eastern Montana off by a few degrees but it will still be very nice. There may be an isolated shower early up on the Hi-Line but most of the state will be dry. Highs will cool back a few degrees into the 60s and 70s for most of central and northern Montana. Temperatures will be warmer closer to and west of the Continental Divide with highs near 80. Wind will be out of the north up to 10-15mph. Saturday will start off cool with temperatures in the 40s for the marathoners of the Governor's Cup. Temperatures will be cooler the farther north and east you go with highs mainly in the 60s for central and northern Montana, 70s near Helena, and a few 80s west of the Divide. A low pressure over Canada will drop into eastern Montana on Sunday with more clouds, a few showers and cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s there. Elsewhere will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s. An isolated storm will linger into Monday but another warmup with temperatures rising into the 80s is likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Climatologically this is the wettest time of year but most of Montana has been fairly dry. Storm activity picks up late next week into the middle of June and let's hope it brings some much needed moisture.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist