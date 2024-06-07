Running Into the Weekend

For the most part the second weekend of June will be pretty pleasant with a good amount of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, but a few showers and thunderstorms are possible. June is off to a warm and dry start and that will continue into the weekend. The historic Governor's Cup Race is this Saturday and weather should be fairly pleasant for participants. Temperatures will not be too warm or too cold, it will be dry and the wind will be fairly light for the runners. Saturday will start off cool with temperatures in the 40s for the marathoners of the Governor's Cup. Temperatures will be cooler the farther north and east you go with highs mainly in the 60s for central and northern Montana, 70s near Helena, and a few 80s west of the Divide. A low pressure over Canada will drop into eastern Montana on Sunday with more clouds, a few showers and cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s there. Elsewhere will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s. A weak low pressure will kick off thunderstorms late Sunday and through Sunday night. An isolated storm will linger into Monday but another warmup with temperatures rising into the 80s is likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Climatologically this is the wettest time of year but most of Montana has been fairly dry. Storm activity picks up late next week into the middle of June and let's hope it brings some much needed moisture.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist