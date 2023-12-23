Santa Delivers a Beautiful Christmas

While some places may end up having a White Christmas, everyone will get a beautiful day with sunshine and comfortable temperatures for the holiday. Christmas is almost here but it does not look or feel much like the holiday season as temperatures have been mild and snow has been scarce. Besides a little shot at snow on Friday night into Saturday morning, above average temperatures and below normal snow will continue really for the rest of the year! Saturday the front will move through central and eastern Montana with some snow shower early on. Closer to the Continental Divide will turn mostly sunny by afternoon. Snow could accumulate up to an inch or two in some areas. It will be blustery and feel more like winter. Gusts could reach 30mph. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a light wind and highs will top out in the 30s to low 40s. Christmas Eve night will be clear and temperatures will drop into the 10s. Christmas Day on Monday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies, light wind and highs in the 30s to around 40. There will be a bit of a breeze over the plains but the valleys will have no wind. It will be a pleasant holiday with no weather issues. The weather activity may pick up a few days after Christmas but it's looking like we may have to wait 'til next year for a good snow event. Temperatures will warm up a little for the middle of the week but not as warm as it has been. There will be a little cooler air and a chance for snow around New Year's Eve into New Year's Day.

Merry Christmas!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist