Saturday's Nice, Sunday Not So Much

Posted at 5:15 PM, Jun 28, 2024

The stormy activity will continue through the end of June and into the beginning of July with above average moisture for this time of year. This final weekend of June will start off dry, sunny and comfortable with highs in the 70s to around 80 on Saturday. Sunday will feature the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a threat for a few isolated severe thunderstorms containing large hail and damaging wind of up to 60mph. Sunday's highs will be cooler with cloud cover and wet weather, only topping out in the 70s. A few showers and thunderstorms will linger into Monday but most of the state will just be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. Most of next week including July 4th will have scattered thunderstorms and temperatures around average. The moisture is great ahead of Independence Day and people lighting off fireworks.

Have a great weekend,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

