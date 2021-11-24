Say It Ain't Snow! Trickiest Holiday Travel Right Now

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for parts of western and central Montana into Wednesday morning.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and parts of central Montana for Wednesday into Thursday.

Let it snow! It's almost Thanksgiving and many people will be hitting the roads and the airways for the holiday. Some of the worst travel conditions are occurring now through Wednesday morning. Areas of snow and falling temperatures will make for some slippery conditions on the roads but travel conditions will not be horrible. A few inches of snow will accumulate for parts of the state but any snow that does fall will melt by the actual holiday as warm temperatures return. In fact, temperatures will soar well above average through the weekend. A few record highs are possible. This warmth does come with a lot of wind. HIGH WIND WARNINGS may be issued at times for the prairies of Montana through the end of the weekend. Areas of snow will move out by early Wednesday and the day will turn mostly sunny with highs in the 30s to around 40 by the afternoon. While some roads will be slick in the morning, travelers should have good conditions to drive or fly for most of the day. Thanksgiving Day will mostly cloudy with strong wind across the plains. The valley locations including Helena should not have much wind. Highs will range from the 40s in the valleys, 30s and 40s in the mountains, and 50s across the plains. East of the Continental Divide will be dry but northwest Montana will have rain and snow. Friday will be a mostly cloudy and windy day with highs in the 40s and 50s. This weekend will be warm and windy. Highs will climb into the 50s and 60s with very windy conditions across the plains. Sunday's highs could even set records by reaching near 70 in a few places. Looking long range a pattern change is possible by the first weekend of December which will mean much colder temperatures and more accumulating snow.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist