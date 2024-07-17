Sayin' There's a Chance...for Rain

A weak storm system will move through the state on Thursday with the best chance of a wetting rain we've seen in a while but lightning strikes are also likely. A small low pressure system will kick off scattered showers and thunderstorms and the wind will increase in the afternoon so wildfires have the potential to grow. Highs will be in the 90s and wind gusts could top 20mph. Partly cloudy skies will keep temperatures slightly cooler. Some heavy downpours are possible with the storms but lightning strikes are likely and could ignite new wildfires. Friday the wind will switch directions and come out of the north with highs in the mid to upper 90s. This weekend will be hot and dry with highs in the 90s, fortunately the wind will not be bad. Wildfire smoke will be variable as the fires in Montana grow but also fires in Oregon and Washington will continue to contribute smoke to our skies. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible early next week and the wind could be a problem once again. A stronger storm will move in from the Pacific on Tuesday with stronger wind and a few scattered thunderstorms. Very windy and hot conditions are possible Wednesday and Thursday that could be very bad for wildfires in the state and the Pacific northwest.

Have a good day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist