Scattered showers and cool temps Thursday

Thursday kicks off with some light rain in the Helena Valley and greater Great Falls area...but showers will dissipate by the afternoon. The system is more stronger towards the southern border of Montana and into Wyoming and we'll see showers through the day in these areas. We're looking at precipitation totals upwards of an inch of rain towards Billings, Bozeman and Livingston because of this concentration. Higher elevations above 6000 will begin to accumulate snow. A Winter Weather Warning remains in effect through this evening for the Gallatin, Madison County, Centennial mountains. Caution is advised due to cold and raw backcountry conditions and slick roads.

It's chilly out there! Temps have dropped and we're looking at highs in the upper 40s/low 50s in most of our Montana cities today. Good news, tomorrow this low-pressure activity lightens up and we're expecting warmer and drier conditions by the weekend. Remember a solar eclipse is occurring Saturday morning! Central Montana will be able to view a partial eclipse because we are at 70% percentile for viewing.

