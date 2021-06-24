Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

Watch
Posted at 8:21 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 10:38:32-04

Thursday will not be as warm or sunny. A cold front will move south from Canada, ushering in cooler air and another chance for showers and thunderstorms across the state. Central and eastern Montana is currently under a marginal risk for storms meaning, isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. Behind the passage of the front, daytime highs will cool to the 70s and 80s.

Friday through the weekend into next week, a warming trend is expected. A ridge of high pressure will build back into the area and warm the temperatures into the 80s, 90s, and triple digits. As temperatures continue to soar, records are expected to fall.

Have a great day.
A.R. 😊

