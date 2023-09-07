Scattered Storms into the Weekend

Scattered storms will pepper the state from Friday into the weekend, but there will be some sunshine mixed in as well with comfortable temperatures. An area of low pressure will work into the state Thursday night with some showers and storms after midnight throughout the state into the morning. The storm will move across Montana on Friday with showers and thunderstorms in the morning and the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce very heavy rain, hail and powerful wind. Highs will be in the 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the start of the weekend. Saturday will have a few showers and thunderstorms but skies will also be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s. Clouds will be a little more persistent just east of the Continental Divide and Rocky Mountain Front. Sunday will have partly cloudy skies and scattered storms across central and western Montana. Highs will be pleasant in the 70s. Great late summer weather should continue through the week. Next weekend is the final weekend of summer and it looks like an early taste of fall moves in.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist