Scattered Storms & Strikes, Cooler Temps This Week

There's good news from the weather department: temperatures will not be nearly as hot as it was last week and through the weekend, and there will be some wetting rains with thunderstorms this week. The bad news is with the thunderstorms come lightning strikes and the possibility of new wildfire starts. Also, a large wildfire burning in Idaho west of the Bitterroot Mountains may send smoke across parts of Montana over the next few days. Tuesday will have a few thunderstorms up on the Hi-line and in eastern Montana in the morning hours, possibly redeveloping through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Another low pressure will move toward the state on Wednesday, kicking off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. Thursday will be mainly dry, warm and breezy. West wind could gust up to 20-25mph, raising the fire danger. A wave of low pressure could bring more showers, thunderstorms, clouds and cooler temperatures for Thursday night and Friday. Friday's highs will be in the 70s and 80s with decreasing storms through the afternoon. This weekend will turn pretty hot as highs climb back into the mid and upper 90s. Sunday's wind will increase, and the fire danger will once again pick up. Fortunately the temperatures will drop back into the 70s and 80s next Monday. Overall, temperatures will be cooler than recent weeks but the fire danger will remain high, so please use caution to not start any new wildfires.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist