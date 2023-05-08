Scattered Sun, Storms & Heavy Rain This Week

This week's weather will be active with several areas of low pressure affecting the state with thunderstorms and the possibility of heavy rain. There will be sun and comfortable temperatures as well at times, and the mountains could pick up a few inches of snow. It's early May in Montana! More good news is that all of this unsettled weather will be history when it comes to Mother's Day Weekend. Tuesday an area of low pressure will move into the state with scattered showers and thunderstorms for most of central and western Montana. There will be some sun mixed in between the storms. Some of the thunderstorms could produce hail and strong wind. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for most of the state, but eastern Montana will have a few 70s with more sunshine and no thunderstorms. Wednesday will be between storms with most of the state dry and partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70. There will be a few thunderstorms across eastern Montana in the afternoon. A bigger low pressure will move into the state on Thursday. There will be showers and thunderstorms scattered across western Montana, but central and eastern areas will have moderate to heavy rainfall continuing through the night into Friday. As much as 1-3" of rain could fall over the eastern half of the state. Meanwhile, the central and western areas will start to clear out on Friday with mostly sunny skies and just an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs will range from the 50s and 60s east, to around 70 farther west. This weekend will be absolutely beautiful as a high pressure moves in, pushing out the storm system. Most of the state will be sunny with highs in the 70s to around 80. The wind will be light. The weather will almost be perfect for Mother's Day on Sunday. Warmer than average temperatures with sunny and dry conditions will continue into the beginning of next week.

Curtis Grevenitz

