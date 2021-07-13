Watch
Scattered Thunderstorms will move across the State

Posted at 8:24 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 11:32:43-04

An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for is in effect for parts of Montana west of the Continental Divide.

Along with a disturbance that will move through the state, wildfire smoke will continue to impact the air quality, especially in the western half of the state. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in areas along and east of the Continental Divide. A brief period of heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and cooler temperatures will be the biggest threat with this system. Daytime highs will cool to the 70s and 80s.

Wednesday will be hot, smoky, hazy, and dry. Most of the state's high temperatures will rebound back into the 90s.

Thursday will be another hot day, with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Enjoy your Tuesday.
A.R. 😊

