Seasonably warm and dry

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for northeast Montana for Wednesday.

If you were unable to enjoy yesterday's warmth, don't worry, Thursday expect similar conditions. Clear skies, dry conditions, breezy at times, and warm temperatures topping out in the 70s and 80s.

Friday will be the perfect day to hit the lake. Daytime highs will again trend in the 70s and 80s. The wind will blow comfortably, and the day will remain dry. The high temperatures will again trend in the 70s and 80s.

The weekend will start warm and dry until a cold front moves in and offer up late-night rain showers that will continue into Sunday.

Sunday, the first day of summer and Father's day, the state will be rainy and cooler. The rain will be extremely beneficial for drought conditions. The high temperatures will cool to the 50, 60s, and 70s.

Sunday's cooldown will be short-lived because, by Monday, the temperatures will rebound back into the 70s.

Have a great day.

A.R 😊