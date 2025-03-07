Senior Varsity Loves Stormy Weather

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Red Lodge area, Beartooth and Absaroka Mountains into Friday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for parts of southwest Montana into Thursday night.

Senior Varsity skiers at Great Divide Ski Area gathered for a picture in the cold and gray conditions but had warm spirits. In order to be a part of "senior varsity", you must be at least 60 years old. It's a great group of people that love a little stormy weather. A big storm moving through the West has just glanced the southern part of our state. Some snow has made for difficult travel south of Helena down near Butte and along I-90. This storm will move out tonight and conditions will improve through the night. Friday will turn mostly sunny with highs back in the 40s. The weekend will be another mild and dry one as high pressure moves across the Rockies. Don't forget to "spring forward" on Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time goes into effect. We lose an hour of sleep but gain daylight in the evening on Sunday. Highs will top out in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. There will be strong wind across the plains both Saturday and Sunday. Some scattered showers of rain and snow will move across the state on Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist