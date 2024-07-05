Serious Heat Wave After the Holiday Weekend

Independence Day holiday weekend has been on the cooler side with showers and thunderstorms with nice sunshine, but overall the weather has been very pleasant. Major heat will build into Montana after the weekend. Another storm system will drop into the state on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms under partly cloudy skies. Some of the storms will come through in the morning hours with lingering storms diminishing by late afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. Sunday will be a beautiful day to round out the holiday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s. Next week the season's first major heat will likely build across Montana and most of the west with temperatures that later in the week should hit and exceed 100 degrees. Monday will be hot, sunny and dry with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Tuesday will heat up more with most of the state in the 90s. Wednesday will be sunny, hot and windy with highs near 100. Fire danger will really increase. Thursday will be very hot with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s and a few isolated thunderstorms. A few more isolated thunderstorms are possible on Friday with temperatures slightly cooler in the 90s. Intense heat with highs in the 90s and 100s will continue through the weekend. Serious summer heat is here for Montana so enjoy the rest of this cool-ish holiday weekend.

Enjoy,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist