Settling Down & Warming Up

The month of March has started off cold and snowy, but big changes are typical this month as winter holds on but spring starts showing up. Over the next several days, the snow will move out and temperatures will be on the rise. Overall, precipition will be scarce through the weekend with only a few rain and snow showers returning early next week. Thursday will still have below average temperatures in the 20s and 30s with isolated mountain snow showers. Changes will be a little more obvious Friday as skies will be sunny and highs will warm into the 30s to around 40. A stronger southwest wind will develop along the Rocky Mountain Front. This weekend will be warmer and windy as a ridge of high pressure builds over the West. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s. A strong wind will blow over the Continental Divide and out across the plains. A few snow showers will fly late Saturday up over the Bob Marshall Wilderness and the Continental Divide but accumulation will be minimal. Don't forget we "spring forward" Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins. Sunday will be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching the 40s and 50s. Once again the wind will be strong over the Divide and plains. The next storm that will bring a chance of snow will move through the state on Monday. There may be a few showers of rain or snow over the lower elevations but this storm will favor the higher terrain. Another system will move through later Tuesday into Wednesday, once again favoring the mountains. The next significant storm does not look likely until around St. Patrick's Day.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist