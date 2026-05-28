Severe Storms Before Super Soaker Rain This Weekend

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for areas west of the Continental Divide until midnight.

A RED FLAG WARNING continues for eastern Montana until 10pm.

A HEAT ADVISORY continues for northeast Montana until 10pm.

From severe thunderstorms to heavy rain, flooding and mountain snow, the weather over the next several days will be intense for most of Montana. A few thunderstorms are hitting Big Sky Country again, but the storms will become stronger and more numerous on Friday. Friday will start out sunny and quiet but turn stormy in the afternoon, and some of the storms could become severe with large hail and damaging wind. Highs will top out in the 80s and 90s before the storms. Areas of flooding are possible with heavy downpours, and wildfire starts are possible with frequent, intense lightning. This weekend, a big low pressure system will slowly move across Montana with widespread significant rain. Heavy snow will fly in the higher mountains. Highs will be cooler in the 50s and 60s on Saturday. Steady to heavy rain will continue through Saturday night and Sunday. With up to a few inches of rain likely, there is potential for flooding later Sunday into Monday. Rain will slowly wind down through Monday night but showers and a few thunderstorms are still possible through the middle of next week. With up to several inches of rain likely, flooding is looking more and more likely especially the creeks along the Continental Divide, the Rocky Mountain Front, Glacier Area, and the Big and Little Belt Mountains. Flood potential will really increase through Sunday into Monday.

Take Care,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist