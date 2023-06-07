Severe Storms & Flash Flooding

A FLOOD WARNING continues for the Milk River at Glasgow.

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for most of central and western Montana through Thursday.

The situation has gone from bad to worse as strong to severe thunderstorms producing heavy rain will create more flooding over the next few days. Thursday is likely to be a wild one with severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind, and heavy downpours. The heavy rain will lead to areas of flash flooding, which is flooding that can happen very rapidly. Widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain are likely to develop through the morning into the afternoon, continuing through the evening. Highs will be in the 70s. Friday will a little drier with but there still will be scattered thunderstorms, heavy rain creating flooding, and highs in the 60s and 70s. Some storms could be severe, and flooding and flash flooding threat will continue. This weekend will be wet and stormy with scattered thunderstorms across central and western Montana on Saturday. Sunday will have a bit more sunshine and slightly less thunderstorms but storms capable of producing very heavy rain will continue for most of central and western Montana. Eastern areas will be drier. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Much of Montana has picked up between one and five inches of rain in the last week, and there may be another one to five inches of rain in the next couple of weeks. The active pattern continues with more wet days than dry ones through the middle of June. Remember if you encounter flood water over the road, please "turn around, don't drown".

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist