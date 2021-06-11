Severe Storms gives away to dry and seasonably warm conditions

After several days of severe weather around the Treasure State, things will begin to quiet down. The passage of yesterday's cold front cooled morning temperatures down into the 20s and 30s and left behind windy to breezy conditions. As a result, daytime highs will trend in the upper 60s and 70s.

Saturday will have a blend of sun and clouds. A ridge high pressure will allow for mostly dry and seasonable warm conditions. A weak disturbance may bring scattered showers to portions of northwest Montana during the morning hours. The high temperatures will warm to the 70s and 80s.

Sunday, the ridge of high pressure will amplify and bring the heat. Daytime highs will begin to climb to the upper 80s and low 90s.

By Monday and Tuesday, the heat will send the temperatures soaring and records fallings. The high temperatures will climb to the 90s and triple digits. As the temperatures continue to climb, make sure you stay hydrated, limit sun exposure, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight, and light-colored clothing, take breaks often while working outside, and NEVER leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.

Mid-week, a dry front will move in off the Pacific and ramp up the wind, increasing the fire danger across the state.

Have a great weekend.

A.R 😊