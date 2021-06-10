Severe Storms & Mountain Snow Will Clear

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for eastern Montana through this evening.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for northeast Montana into tonight.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in western Montana will expire this evening.

What a day with wild weather across the state. At one point in eastern Montana near Sidney, there was a TORNADO WARNING. At the same time, temperatures were nearly 70 degrees colder in the western mountains where snow was falling. The Willow Creek Fire southwest of Three Forks had burned several hundred acres. Elsewhere, rain, thunderstorms and wicked wind hit other areas in the state. Thursday has been one of those intense weather days that happen in Montana. The threat for severe storms will continue to push east tonight. Rain, wind and mountain snow will move out of western and central Montana after dark. Northeast Montana will have rain through the night into Friday morning. The low pressure will move away on Friday, leaving partly cloudy skies and a pretty strong wind. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. The weekend looks great with warming temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80 on Saturday with 80s and a few 90s on Sunday. Early next week, some of the hottest temperatures in years could sweep across the state as highs reach the 90s and low 100s. It's been years since some areas of Montana have hit triple digits. Isolated thunderstorms are likely Sunday, Monday and Tuesday that could offer an afternoon cool down from the heat. Slightly cooler air will start working back into the state on Wednesday, but fire danger will be high.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

