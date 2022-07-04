Severe Storms Rock Independence Day

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH continues for most of central Montana through this evening.

Happy Independence Day! Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms are moving through the state. Many areas were hit hard on Sunday, and these same areas have been hit or will be hit again on the 4th. Large hail, damaging wind, and torrential rain could occur in any of these storms. The severe threat will move east later this evening into the overnight. Hopefully the storms will clear in time for fireworks displays tonight. While the storms will diminish through the night, the next several days will have more thunderstorms and a continued threat of severe weather. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms through the late morning into the afternoon. There does not appear to be as many thunderstorms as the last few days, but several storms could turn severe through the afternoon and evening in central and eastern Montana. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. Wednesday will be another stormy day with the number of thunderstorms increasing from Tuesday. Large hail, damaging wind and torrential rain causing flooding is possible. The worst will be in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. More thunderstorms are likely on Thursday afternoon as well. Friday and Saturday could be extremely stormy at times with more severe weather possible. This is unusual for this time of year. Fortunately these storms are not dry, but new wildfire starts are still possible. Storm frequency should begin to diminish on Sunday with Monday possibly being the first storm-free day in a while.

Stay safe.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist