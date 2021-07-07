Severe Storms Tonight

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Jefferson and southern Lewis & Clark County until 4pm.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for most of central and southern Montana until 11pm tonight.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are currently moving through the state. Some of these storms have already produced 60mph wind and quarter sized hail. Extremely heavy rain has been falling in some areas as well. These storms will continue to move east through this evening. If you see as storm approaching, please seek shelter immediately. Outdoor plans this evening may get interrupted by wicked weather. Tune into KTVH at 5 and 6 for the latest weather forecast.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist