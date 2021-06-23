Showers and scattered storms through Thursday

Wednesday, a few disturbances will move through the high-pressure ridge that offered up mainly dry conditions, warm temperatures, and sunny skies yesterday. The first disturbance moved into portions of southwest and central Montana during the early morning hours and kicked off light rain showers. During the afternoon, another disturbance will move into north-central and northeast Montana, that combined with a cold front that is on track to swing south from Canada during the afternoon, will kick off showers and thunderstorms. The showers that are expected to fall today will be limited in duration and minimal in coverage. However, frequent lightning, gusty wind, and small hail cannot be ruled out with these storms. The high temperatures will remain in the 80s and 90s.

Thursday will not be as warm or sunny. A weak front will usher in cooler air and another chance for showers and thunderstorms. North-central and eastern Montana are currently under a marginal risk for storms meaning, isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. Behind the passage of the front, daytime highs will cool to the 70s and 80s.

Friday through the weekend, a ridge of high pressure will build back into the area and warm the temperatures to the 80s and 90s.

Looking ahead into next week, daytime highs will soar back into the 90s and triple digits.

Have a great day.

A.R. 😊

