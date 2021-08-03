Showers and T-storms Shift to the East

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains in effect until 11 am for Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson.

Yesterday much-needed rain fell over southwest, north-central, and central Montana. The air quality improved in southwest Montana, but unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. Monsoon moisture will now track east, and that will offer up more rain and thunderstorm activity Tuesday morning in central and eastern Montana. Smoke and haze from wildfires burning local and regional will move back in and impact the air quality across the state. During the early morning hours, Libby and Thompson Falls's air quality remained unhealthy. Rain and cloud cover will hold eastern Montana's high temperatures back nearly 10 degrees. A few locations in southwest and central Montana will warm back into the 90s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot. The high temperatures will rebound back into the 90s for most of the state. There is a slight chance for a shower or two to develop over the mountains in central and north-central Montana.

Thursday, an active weather pattern will return with another batch of moisture. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon/evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will favor portions of west-central, southwest, and south-central Montana. The high temperatures will spend another day trending in the 90s.

Friday into the weekend will feature more showers, cooler temperatures, and wind.

Have a great day.

A.R. 😊

