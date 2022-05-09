Showers Stick as Stormy Pattern Continues

Greetings!

There is a very large cyclonic circulation over much of Canada and the western United States. Within this monster rotation is a variety of much smaller rotating storm systems. This pattern will continue this week with more chances of rain, mountains snow, isolated thunderstorms, and cool-ish temperatures. Speaking of cool temperatures, overnight lows should drop down below the freezing point at least on Monday night and possibly more nights this week. While you could plant vegetation that is naturally blooming in this weather, sensitive flowers and vegetables like tomatoes probably need a little more time and warmer weather. Showers are in the forecast this week, but still they will be on the light and scattered side. What we need to help the drought situation is steady precipitation over the course of several days totaling more than one inch. Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a few isolated showers and mountain snow showers in the afternoon. More places will be dry than wet. Highs will generally be cool again in the 40s and 50s, the Hi-Line and eastern Montana could reach the 60s. Wednesday will be slightly warmer with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. A stronger low pressure will move through central and eastern Montana on Thursday with steadier rain there, but the western half of the state will only see a few showers. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Thursday. Yet another storm with limited moisture will move through on Friday with mixed rain and snow showers in the lower elevations, and snow in the mountains. Highs will be back down in the 40s and 50s. This weekend will get warmer with highs in the 60s on Saturday and the 70s on Sundays. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible both afternoons. More scattered, light showers are possible on Monday too.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist