Showers & Sun with Spring in the Air

It's the final few days of winter but Wednesday certainly was more indicative of spring. There were showers of rain, snow showers in the higher elevations, a few rumbles of thunder in northeast Montana, a lot of wind, and periods of beautiful blue sky with sunshine. This disturbance will move out of the area overnight with a beautiful day setting up for St. Patrick's Day. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with a lot of sunshine. Another minor storm will move through on Friday with just a few isolated showers in the lower elevations, and snow showers in the mountains. Saturday is the final day of winter and it will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the 50s to around 60. A few showers and higher elevation snow showers are likely late Saturday evening. Spring officially begins at 9:33am on Sunday. Ironically a new storm moving through the West will likely bring colder temperatures and a mix of rain and snow to Montana. Accumulation of snow should be limited to the mountains, but the lower elevations could have a period of clouds with rain and snow through the day. It will be cooler with highs in the 30s and 40s. Early next week another warmup will ensue. Temperatures could reach the 60s!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist